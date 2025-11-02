Oil prices slightly higher

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled slightly higher after a wild trading session on Friday, popping up as media reports said US air strikes on Venezuela could begin within hours and then retreating after US President Donald Trump issued a denial on social media.

Brent crude futures settled at USD65.07 a barrel, up 7 cents, or 0.11. US West Texas Intermediate crude finished at USD60.98 a barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.68percent. “Is this Donald Trump’s trick or treat?” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group.

He noted that earlier this year, Trump denied reports of a planned attack on Iran before carrying out airstrikes against the Islamic Republic.

“There definitely was an impact on the market when the first report of a planned attack on Venezuela came out,” Flynn said. “If there is an attack over the weekend, prices will spike on Monday.” The US has deployed a task force centered around the nation’s largest aircraft carrier, Gerald Ford, off the coast of Venezuela, far beyond the needs of attacking drug traffickers on small boats, the focus of US naval activity in the Caribbean in recent weeks. “It’s pretty clear something is afoot there,” said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC.

“For oil traders, it’s a classic situation of buy now and ask questions later.” The US dollar was near three-month highs against major currencies, making purchases of dollar-denominated commodities such as oil more expensive.

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, may reduce its December crude price for Asian buyers to multi-month lows, sounding a bearish note. Oil slipped after an official survey showed China’s factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October.

Brent and WTI are set to fall 2.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in October with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major non-OPEC producers ramping up output. More supply will also cushion the impact of Western sanctions disrupting Russian oil exports to its top buyers China and India.

A Reuters survey forecast Brent will average USD67.99 per barrel in 2025, about 38 cents above last month’s estimate. WTI is expected to average USD64.83, slightly above September’s estimate of USD64.39. OPEC+ is leaning toward a modest output boost in December, people familiar with the talks said ahead of the group’s meeting on Sunday. Kilduff said most of the OPEC+ members except for Saudi Arabia were unable to add much to their production. “Pretty much there is nothing they can add that is going to be meaningful beyond what the Saudis can do,” Kilduff said.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s crude exports hit a six-month high of 6.407 million bpd, data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative showed. A US Energy Information Administration report also showed record production of 13.6 million bpd last week.