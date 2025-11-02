BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-11-02

Oil prices slightly higher

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled slightly higher after a wild trading session on Friday, popping up as media reports said US air strikes on Venezuela could begin within hours and then retreating after US President Donald Trump issued a denial on social media.

Brent crude futures settled at USD65.07 a barrel, up 7 cents, or 0.11. US West Texas Intermediate crude finished at USD60.98 a barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.68percent. “Is this Donald Trump’s trick or treat?” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group.

He noted that earlier this year, Trump denied reports of a planned attack on Iran before carrying out airstrikes against the Islamic Republic.

“There definitely was an impact on the market when the first report of a planned attack on Venezuela came out,” Flynn said. “If there is an attack over the weekend, prices will spike on Monday.” The US has deployed a task force centered around the nation’s largest aircraft carrier, Gerald Ford, off the coast of Venezuela, far beyond the needs of attacking drug traffickers on small boats, the focus of US naval activity in the Caribbean in recent weeks. “It’s pretty clear something is afoot there,” said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC.

“For oil traders, it’s a classic situation of buy now and ask questions later.” The US dollar was near three-month highs against major currencies, making purchases of dollar-denominated commodities such as oil more expensive.

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, may reduce its December crude price for Asian buyers to multi-month lows, sounding a bearish note. Oil slipped after an official survey showed China’s factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October.

Brent and WTI are set to fall 2.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in October with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major non-OPEC producers ramping up output. More supply will also cushion the impact of Western sanctions disrupting Russian oil exports to its top buyers China and India.

A Reuters survey forecast Brent will average USD67.99 per barrel in 2025, about 38 cents above last month’s estimate. WTI is expected to average USD64.83, slightly above September’s estimate of USD64.39. OPEC+ is leaning toward a modest output boost in December, people familiar with the talks said ahead of the group’s meeting on Sunday. Kilduff said most of the OPEC+ members except for Saudi Arabia were unable to add much to their production. “Pretty much there is nothing they can add that is going to be meaningful beyond what the Saudis can do,” Kilduff said.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s crude exports hit a six-month high of 6.407 million bpd, data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative showed. A US Energy Information Administration report also showed record production of 13.6 million bpd last week.

Donald Trump OPEC+ Oil prices Oil US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices slightly higher

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories