PIMEC 2025: PN holds curtain-raiser ceremony

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy held the curtain raiser ceremony for the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) 2025 at the Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday, unveiling details of the upcoming four-day event aimed at promoting investment and cooperation in the country’s maritime sector.

Addressing a media briefing, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, announced that the second edition of PIMEC will take place from November 3 to 6, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre. He said the event holds strategic importance in advancing Pakistan’s Blue Economy roadmap, with participation expected from “almost every region of the world.”

Vice Admiral Abbasi informed that 178 exhibitors, including 28 international firms and 150 local organisations, will showcase their products and services at the exhibition. He added that 133 international delegations from 44 countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Iran, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Egypt, and China, have confirmed their participation.

He further noted that alongside local companies, the governments of Sindh and Balochistan will establish dedicated pavilions at the event to highlight regional potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime and coastal sectors.

The Commander also acknowledged the role of media in promoting maritime awareness and expressed confidence in their continued support for the forthcoming event.

According to the Pakistan Navy, PIMEC 2025 will feature a comprehensive maritime exhibition, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and various media interactions. These engagements are expected to foster collaboration among foreign delegates, senior government officials, and key industry stakeholders across sectors such as ports, shipping, fisheries, and coastal development.

Running concurrently with the exhibition, the International Maritime Conference (IMC), organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), will be held from November 4 to 5, 2025, under the theme “Harnessing Blue Economy Potential for Sustainable Development.” The conference will include four sessions featuring 14 research papers presented by national and international scholars and maritime experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025