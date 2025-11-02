BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

F&V delegation to visit central Asia

Press Release Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Considering Pakistan’s export of Kinnow & potato to Central Asia and the untapped market of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan & Uzbekistan, a 12-members’ TDAP sponsored F&V delegation is visiting Central Asian Republics (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan & Uzbekistan) from 29th October to 4th November, 2025 in coordination with Pakistan’s Trade Mission in respective countries.

The delegates will visit trade bodies and markets on 29 - 30 October, 2025 in Kazakhstan, then the Pakistan Trade Mission in Dushanbe will organise their visits and meetings in Tajikistan during the next couple of days.

Later on the F&V delegation will hold meetings with the regulatory bodies, B2B sessions with trade bodies and visits of local markets till 4th November with the support of Pak Trade Mission in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dushanbe Kinnow & potato market of Kazakhstan untapped market Pakistan’s Trade Mission

Comments

200 characters

F&V delegation to visit central Asia

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories