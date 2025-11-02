BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

Capital city witnesses sharp rise in criminal activities

Fazal Sher Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed a sharp rise in criminal activities over the past week, with more than 70 incidents — including murders, armed robberies, car-jacking, and street crimes — have been reported from different areas of the city.

According to data collected from police sources, a total of 70 criminal cases were registered during the week, comprising 49 carjacking incidents, eight cases of mobile phone and cash snatching, 10 robberies, and three murders.

Police records show that several areas have emerged as crime hotspots, including Industrial Area, Khanna, Karachi Company, Shalimar, and Bhara Kahu. These localities reported the highest number of incidents and appear to be the primary focus of criminal gangs currently operating in the city.

Among the most shocking cases was the brutal murder of a cab driver, Muhammad Ali, a resident of Parachinar located in the restive Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ali had migrated to Islamabad from his native village due to bad law and order situation and he was residing in Bhara Kahu in a rented house. Ali was abducted on October 27 and his bullet riddled body was recovered on October 29.

According to a police official, Muhammad Ali went missing on the afternoon of Monday, October 27, around 3:00 PM. His body was recovered the next day in the Shahdara forest on the outskirts of the city. Police shifted the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem. According to preliminary investigations, unknown assailants shot Muhammad Ali multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot. He sustained five bullet wounds, and his Toyota Corolla car was taken away by the attackers. Police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits.

In another incident, a young man was shot dead when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at a video game shop in Shahzad Town, Islamabad. According to police sources, the victim has been identified as Mujahid Abbasi, who died on the spot as a result of the gunshots. The assailants managed to flee the scene immediately after the attack. Upon receiving information about the incident, Shahzad Town’s police reached the spot, collected evidence, and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

A major broad daylight robbery took place within the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station, where unidentified assailants looted Rs. 5.5 million from a petrol pump manager in I-8 Markaz, police sources said.

According to details, the victim, Bilal Iqbal, was on his way to deposit the cash in his bank when three armed motorcyclists intercepted him and snatched the money at gunpoint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Capital snatching Criminal activities carjacking incidents

Comments

200 characters

Capital city witnesses sharp rise in criminal activities

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories