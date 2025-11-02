Capital city witnesses sharp rise in criminal activities

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed a sharp rise in criminal activities over the past week, with more than 70 incidents — including murders, armed robberies, car-jacking, and street crimes — have been reported from different areas of the city.

According to data collected from police sources, a total of 70 criminal cases were registered during the week, comprising 49 carjacking incidents, eight cases of mobile phone and cash snatching, 10 robberies, and three murders.

Police records show that several areas have emerged as crime hotspots, including Industrial Area, Khanna, Karachi Company, Shalimar, and Bhara Kahu. These localities reported the highest number of incidents and appear to be the primary focus of criminal gangs currently operating in the city.

Among the most shocking cases was the brutal murder of a cab driver, Muhammad Ali, a resident of Parachinar located in the restive Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ali had migrated to Islamabad from his native village due to bad law and order situation and he was residing in Bhara Kahu in a rented house. Ali was abducted on October 27 and his bullet riddled body was recovered on October 29.

According to a police official, Muhammad Ali went missing on the afternoon of Monday, October 27, around 3:00 PM. His body was recovered the next day in the Shahdara forest on the outskirts of the city. Police shifted the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem. According to preliminary investigations, unknown assailants shot Muhammad Ali multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot. He sustained five bullet wounds, and his Toyota Corolla car was taken away by the attackers. Police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits.

In another incident, a young man was shot dead when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at a video game shop in Shahzad Town, Islamabad. According to police sources, the victim has been identified as Mujahid Abbasi, who died on the spot as a result of the gunshots. The assailants managed to flee the scene immediately after the attack. Upon receiving information about the incident, Shahzad Town’s police reached the spot, collected evidence, and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

A major broad daylight robbery took place within the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station, where unidentified assailants looted Rs. 5.5 million from a petrol pump manager in I-8 Markaz, police sources said.

According to details, the victim, Bilal Iqbal, was on his way to deposit the cash in his bank when three armed motorcyclists intercepted him and snatched the money at gunpoint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025