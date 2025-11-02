BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

DEFD Secy Sindh for empowering individuals with disabilities

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

KARACHI: Taha Ahmad Farooqi, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEFD), Government of Sindh, emphasized the crucial need to empower individuals with disabilities.

He stated that through better training at the Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC), these individuals are not only acquiring skills but also helping change societal attitudes. Farooqi revealed that the Government of Sindh has allocated a budget of Rs17 billion to DEFD, noting that 5.7 million children in Sindh have special needs.

As part of the government’s efforts, 5,700 special children receive pick-up and drop-off services, meals, and a stipend of 3,000 rupees. Additionally, the DEFD is collaborating with the Biomedical Department of NED University to develop scanning sticks for visually impaired individuals.

Farooqi made these remarks during a ceremony at KVTC in honour of special children who represented Pakistan at the Open World Budo Martial Arts Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, where they won gold and silver medals.

The event was attended by KVTC Chairman Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, renowned industrialist Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Qaiser Alam, Team Manager and qualified coach Aamir Shahab, and several other notable figures.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Farooqi remarked that certain individuals in society still obstruct the welfare and sports activities of special children.

However, he emphasized that every medal won by KVTC children sends a powerful message that talent comes in many forms and deserves respect and recognition.

He further noted that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, is giving special attention to institutions dedicated to the care of special children, and he is also overseeing the completion of his own welfare project in Defence.

KVTC Chairman Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in the welfare sector. While the government plays a vital role, the private sector is also making substantial contributions to the cause.

He proudly stated that KVTC has earned a unique position in vocational training for special children, with Sindh being the only province in Pakistan offering such high-quality training. He added that KVTC is no longer just a vocational training center but a recognized brand, with its impact now extending internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

persons with disabilities KVTC DEFD Vocational Training Centre

Comments

200 characters

DEFD Secy Sindh for empowering individuals with disabilities

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories