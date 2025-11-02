DEFD Secy Sindh for empowering individuals with disabilities

KARACHI: Taha Ahmad Farooqi, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEFD), Government of Sindh, emphasized the crucial need to empower individuals with disabilities.

He stated that through better training at the Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC), these individuals are not only acquiring skills but also helping change societal attitudes. Farooqi revealed that the Government of Sindh has allocated a budget of Rs17 billion to DEFD, noting that 5.7 million children in Sindh have special needs.

As part of the government’s efforts, 5,700 special children receive pick-up and drop-off services, meals, and a stipend of 3,000 rupees. Additionally, the DEFD is collaborating with the Biomedical Department of NED University to develop scanning sticks for visually impaired individuals.

Farooqi made these remarks during a ceremony at KVTC in honour of special children who represented Pakistan at the Open World Budo Martial Arts Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, where they won gold and silver medals.

The event was attended by KVTC Chairman Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, renowned industrialist Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Qaiser Alam, Team Manager and qualified coach Aamir Shahab, and several other notable figures.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Farooqi remarked that certain individuals in society still obstruct the welfare and sports activities of special children.

However, he emphasized that every medal won by KVTC children sends a powerful message that talent comes in many forms and deserves respect and recognition.

He further noted that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, is giving special attention to institutions dedicated to the care of special children, and he is also overseeing the completion of his own welfare project in Defence.

KVTC Chairman Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in the welfare sector. While the government plays a vital role, the private sector is also making substantial contributions to the cause.

He proudly stated that KVTC has earned a unique position in vocational training for special children, with Sindh being the only province in Pakistan offering such high-quality training. He added that KVTC is no longer just a vocational training center but a recognized brand, with its impact now extending internationally.

