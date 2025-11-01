BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Sports

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against South Africa in T20I final

Published November 1, 2025
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the series decider T20 international match in Lahore on Saturday.

The three match series is levelled by one-each after Pakistan defeated South Africa by nine wickets a day ago in the second T20 of the three-match series in Lahore.

Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for 110 runs in 19.2 overs.

Pakistan chased down the target in 13.1 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Earlier, Proteas won the first match of the series by 55 runs.

More to follow…

