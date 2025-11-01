BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Tajikistan says it is ‘deeply concerned’ by latest EU sanctions targeting its banks

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2025 12:22pm

ALMATY: Tajikistan’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it was “deeply concerned” by the inclusion of Tajik banks in the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia, and said it would take measures to minimise the consequences on Dushanbe.

Three Tajik banks - Spitamen, Dushanbe City Bank and the Commercial Bank of Tajikistan - were included in the EU’s 19th sanctions package, adopted on October 23.

The economy of Tajikistan, a landlocked country of some 10 million people sandwiched between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China, is heavily dependent on remittances from migrant workers in Russia.

“The Republic of Tajikistan adheres to its international obligations and is always ready to cooperate with international partners to jointly prevent risks associated with possible circumvention of sanctions,” the foreign ministry said.

