South Korea’s Lee hopes to keep cooperating with Indonesia in military security

GYEONGJU: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday that he hopes the two countries will continue to cooperate in military security, building on existing collaboration such as the joint development of fighter jets, Lee’s office said.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum being held in Gyeongju, South Korea.

A decade ago, South Korea and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop KF-21 jets. Since then, the two countries agreed to cut Indonesia’s contribution to the project.

Prabowo said at the meeting with Lee that discussions with South Korea over the fighter project were continuing, according to a statement from the palace.

“Negotiations are ongoing, and of course they depend on economics, price and financing factors. So I think our ministers and our technical team will continue this,” he said.