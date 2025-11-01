Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Dec 31

The Sindh government has again extended the deadline for new Ajrak design number plates till for all types of vehicles till December 31, 2025.

It had earlier set October 31 as the deadline.

“The government of Sindh is pleased to extend the timeline for replacement of existing number plates with new security-featured number plates to December 31, 2025, instead of October 31, 2025,” stated the notification issued by Sindh’s Excise Department.

Earlier, speaking to Business Recorder, Sindh’s Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that only Excise offices could issue the new Ajrak design number plates and those issued by outside agents or shops would not be considered valid.

Describing the features of the new number plates, he said the plates included threads in the background, 3D holograms, and barcodes.