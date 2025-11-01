FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 3,837 billion during July-October (2025-26) against the assigned target of Rs4,109 billion, reflecting a massive shortfall of Rs 272 billion.

The FBR has compiled provisional revenue collection figures here on Friday.

According to the FBR’s data, the FBR has collected around Rs952 billion during October 2025 against the assigned monthly target of Rs1026 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 74 billion.

On compilation of final figures, the revenue collection would cross Rs 955 billion during September by November 1, sources said.

The FBR collected Rs 135 billion taxes paid along with income tax returns during July to October period of 2025, showing an increase of Rs 8 billion compared to the same period last fiscal year. During July to October 2024, the FBR had collected Rs 127 billion Sources further revealed that 34 percent of taxpayers filed “nil” returns during the first four months of FY2025.

