Petrol price hiked by Rs2.43, HSD’s by Rs3.02

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Saturday announced to increase the price of petroleum products up to Rs 3.02 per litre for fortnight starting from November 1, 2025.

In a statement, Finance Division states that the price of high speed diesel (HSD) has increased by Rs 3.02 per litre. The new ex-depot price of HSD is fixed at Rs 278.44 per litre which was Rs 275.42 per litre in last fortnight ended on October 31, 2025.

The rate of petrol is also revised upward from Rs 263.02 per litre to Rs 265.45 per litre or Rs 2.43 per litre increase.

“The government has revised the prices of the petroleum products following input from the oil and gas regulatory authority (OGRA) and the relevant ministries”, stated Finance Division.

The price mechanism continues to incorporate various levies and margins that contribute to the final price consumers pay.

The increase in fuel prices is linked to recent fluctuations in international crude oil rates and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Since Pakistan imports most of its petroleum products, even slight changes in global prices directly influence domestic fuel rates.

In previous fortnight, for petrol, petroleum levy was charged at Rs75.52 per litre, a newly introduced climate levy of Rs2.50 per litre, a freight margin of Rs6.98 per litre, an oil company margin of Rs7.87 per litre, and a dealer margin of Rs8.64 per litre For HSD, a PDL of Rs74.51 per litre was charged along with a climate levy of Rs2.50 per litre, a freight margin of Rs2.09 per litre, an oil company margin of Rs8.00 per litre, and a dealer margin of Rs8.64 per litre.

