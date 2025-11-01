BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

PPP in strong position to form govt in AJK: Bilawal

Naveed Butt Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday declared that his party is in a strong position to form the next government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the incumbent prime minister is facing an imminent no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference alongside senior PPP leaders in Islamabad, Bilawal refrained from revealing the party’s nominee for the prime minister’s slot. He remained tight-lipped about his party’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot. “Don’t worry, that announcement will be made from Kashmir, not Islamabad,” quipped the former foreign minister when asked about the name of the candidate.

The PPP chairman reaffirmed his party’s long-standing commitment to the Kashmir cause, saying that the PPP had consistently championed the rights of the Kashmiri people on both domestic and international fronts. “For three generations, the PPP has fought for Kashmir’s cause across the world,” Bilawal said, recalling that during his tenure as foreign minister, he had highlighted the issue globally and countered India’s narrative after the May war.

Bilawal claimed that despite facing a wide range of challenges, the PPP had won the AJK elections when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ruling the centre.

“Despite the manipulation, the PPP never abandoned the people of Kashmir, and continued to represent them at every platform,” he asserted.

While expressing confidence in his party’s ability to take charge of the government, Bilawal noted that the remaining term of the AJK Legislative Assembly “will be a test for the PPP,” adding that his party was ready to deliver effective governance if given the opportunity.

Bilawal said, “It will be a test for the PPP in the next nine months — the remaining period of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. The people will place their trust in the PPP by giving us the mandate to form the government. We will address their problems and fulfil the demands of the people of Kashmir. I will be responsible for implementing and meeting their expectations, and I will not disappoint the people of Kashmir.”

Earlier, Bilawal chaired a meeting of the PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir Parliamentary Party at Zardari House, Islamabad.

PPP Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur was also present during the meeting, which focused on the evolving political situation in AJK and discussed public grievances raised by party representatives from the region.

Party leaders briefed Bilawal on key issues facing the people of AJK, while discussions also cantered on strengthening the party’s organizational structure and improving internal coordination.

Former Prime Minister and ex-Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan also attended the session.

Other participants included Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Sardar Javed Ayub, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Mian Abdul Waheed, Javed Iqbal Bandhanvi, Syed Bazil Naqvi, Sardar Zia Qamar, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Aamir Yasin, Aamir Ghaffar Loon, Chaudhry Ali Shan, Javed Butt, Rafiq Nair, Sardar Ahmed Sagheer, and Nabeela Ayub.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP AJK PM AJK AJK government

Comments

200 characters

PPP in strong position to form govt in AJK: Bilawal

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories