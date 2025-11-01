Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar: ACCA concludes corporate conferences

FAISALABAD: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) successfully concluded its three-city Corporate Conference 2025 across Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

The series served as an engaging platform for dialogue on finance transformation, climate resilience, emerging technologies, and human capital development, reaffirming ACCA’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s professional and economic potential.

The first leg of the conference was held on 28 October at Ramada Hotel, Multan, featuring Bakhtawar Tanveer, President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, as the Guest of Honour. In her address, she underscored the importance of trade and exports in fostering regional growth.

A fireside chat on “Building a Case for Green Business in Pakistan” explored how sustainability is emerging as a key driver of economic progress. The session was moderated by Dr. Seerat Fatima, National President of the Pakistan Learning Forum, with insights from Mohsin Khawaja, Founder & CEO of Iqbal Group and Senior Vice President of MCCI.

A panel discussion on “Climate & Technology: Building Resilient Businesses” brought together thought leaders including Waqar Tayyub, CEO, Cognito Minds International; Prof. Dr. Najam ul Haq, Director ORIC, Bahauddin Zakariya University; Ahsan Shafiq, Director, Suncrop Group; Filza Mumtaz, Founder WEEN & CEO Shahs; and Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, Chairman, ICMA Multan Branch Council.

The second leg of the conference took place on 29 October at Serena Hotel, Faisalabad, with Rana Ihsaan Azal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister, as the Guest of Honour. He emphasized the government’s focus on promoting transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The fireside chat on “Building a Case for Green Business in Pakistan” was led by Zeeshan Shahid, startup ecosystem expert, and featured Nazish Shekha, Head of Initiative, CERB at The Pakistan Business Council, who highlighted corporate progress on ESG and sustainability practices.

A dynamic panel on “Financial and Sustainability Reporting Working Together” featured Aleem Zubair, Partner, A.F. Ferguson & Co. (PwC); Muhammad Fahad Naeem, CEO, SOS Technologies; Usman Ahsan, CFO, Anjum Textiles; and Tayyab Arshad, Founder, Khazra.Ai.

The final session of the series was held on 30 October at Ramada Hotel, Peshawar, inaugurated by Muzzammil Aslam, Minister for Finance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as Chief Guest. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman of Nutshell Group, joined as Guest of Honour and presented “Pakistan’s Investment Reset – Vision 2035.”

A thought-provoking panel discussion featured Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, Member Climate Finance, Pakistan Climate Change Authority; AVM Ijaz Mehmood, Deputy CEO, South Air; Akif Khan, Managing Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board; Dr. Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari, CEO, Trans Peshawar; Nazish Amin, External Auditor, FBR; and Irfan Saleem Awan, CFO, Bank of Khyber.

The session was moderated by Hina Nasir, Senior Sustainability Expert. Keynote addresses were also delivered by Fouzia Iqbal, Director General, KPRA, who outlined the province’s digital and public-sector transformation goals.

Commenting on the conference series, Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, said: “Finance professionals today must not only adapt to change but lead it, driving innovation, inclusion, and sustainable value creation across every sector. These conferences reaffirm ACCA’s role in shaping Pakistan’s talent to stand out in a rapidly changing world.”

The conferences also celebrated new ACCA Members and Fellows, acknowledged the contributions of Approved Learning Partners, and provided valuable networking opportunities with ACCA leadership and the wider business community. The ACCA Corporate Conference 2025 was supported by TMUC Pakistan, Dawlance, The SOS Pakistan, SKANS, and Abhi Microfinance Bank, along with other strategic partners.

