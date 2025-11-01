Tributes paid to Yasmin Tahir

LAHORE: Speakers at a condolence reference paid tribute to the distinguished broadcaster and iconic voice of Radio late Yasmin Tahir. Addressing the condolence reference, film and TV actor Naeem Tahir, who is also the husband of Yasmin Tahir said that the late will remain in the hearts of her countless listeners.

Actor and producer Ali Tahir said that Yasmin Tahir personalized her interactions with listeners, which was the foundation of her career’s success. Actor Faran Tahir highlighted that the late compassion and humanitarian spirit made her beloved by all.

TV host Juggan Kazim said that Yasmin Tahir was the pride of Radio and she will always live in people’s hearts. Broadcaster Badshah Gar Zaidi recalled that the late programme “Saat Rang” brought her widespread fame and that her speaking style made each listener feel personally addressed.

