BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

Court extends physical remand of 6 NCCIA officials

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:12am

LAHORE: A city court on Friday extended the physical remand of six officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) till November 03 in a case of alleged misuse of authority and extortion from a YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai while in custody.

The officials include, NCCIA Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Director (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahmad, Assistant Directors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar, and Sub-Inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption wing produced the officers before the court and the Investigating Officer (IO) submitted an initial investigation report.

According to the report, rupees 12.548 million were recovered from Sarfraz Chaudhry, 7 million from Raza, 1.9 million from Yasir, 3.648 million from Riaz and rupees 900,000 from Zawar,

The IO told the court that an inquiry into the assets of the suspects had also been launched and asked the court for further 12-days remand of the suspects.

The defence counsel; however, opposed the FIA’s request for further remand.

The counsel of Assistant Director Shoaib, argued that his client allegedly transferred Youtuber Ducky Bhai’s 0.3004 US dollars to his Binance account, but there was not a single piece of evidence to support the allegation.

He said it was alleged the suspect officers used to take monthly payments from call centers but there was no evidence of that either.

The counsel argued that the suspects were also accused of extending undue favour to the Youtuber in the investigation, but the prosecution failed to establish this charge, as well.

He; therefore, asked the court to discharge the suspects in the case.

The court after hearing the arguments extended the physical remand of the NCCIA officers for three more days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NCCIA city court Youtuber Saadur Rehman NCCIA officials

Comments

200 characters

Court extends physical remand of 6 NCCIA officials

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories