Prominent food chain ‘found involved’ in tax evasion

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has seized the business records of a popular food chain over alleged tax evasion.

According to PRA officials, during inspections in Lahore and Gujranwala, enforcement teams discovered that the well-known restaurant chain had been collecting sales tax from customers but failed to deposit it in the government treasury.

The authority has confiscated the company’s records for further investigation. The PRA leadership has constituted recovery teams to recover millions of rupees in unpaid taxes.

The authority has also urged the public to always demand a digital invoice bearing the PRA’s PNTN number after availing any taxable service.

The PRA reminded businesses that October 31 is the final date for registration with the authority. It warned that strict action will be taken against those who fail to register or neglect to implement the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (e-IMS).

Meanwhile, the PRA has announced that an intensive crackdown against unregistered businesses and tax evaders will begin on November 1, 2025.

