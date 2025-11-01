BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
‘Whoever owns property has a right to possess it,’ says Punjab CM

Muhammad Saleem Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that no one will now snatch anyone’s land in Punjab, as state stands by every weak person like a mother.

She added “whoever owns a property has a right to possess it.” She highlighted that for a common man, a small property or land is like a whole universe, but unfortunately mafia encroaches upon it.

The CM reined in encroachment mafia in Punjab forever by approving Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance 2025 to deal with those who encroach upon properties of people in Punjab. She decided to establish dispute resolution committees for the petitioners who have been going to courts for years to reclaim their land.

She highlighted that every possession case in Punjab will now be decided by Dispute Resolution Committees in just 90 days. Appeal against the decision of Dispute Resolution Committee will be heard by a special tribunal headed by a retired judge of the High Court, who will also be bound to decide the appeal within 90 days.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it was agreed to establish a Dispute Resolution Committee in every district of Punjab under the new ordinance.

Authorities concerned briefed in the meeting that under the new justice system in Punjab, Dispute Resolution Committee will resolve an issue of possession of private property even before going to court.

The CM was informed that in order to provide speedy justice to the people of Punjab who have been wandering around courts for years, Dispute Resolution Committee will decide every possession case within 90 days.

The convener of the six-member District Settlement Committee will be the Deputy Commissioner, while DPO and other officials will also be involved. The meeting set a target of making Dispute Resolution Committees functional within 30 days.

The Dispute Resolution Committee will be bound to recover land from the encroachment mafia within 24 hours after the decision of the case.

The meeting reviewed recommendation to hire PERA force to recover land from those who have encroached on public property. A proposal regarding digital records and social media live streaming to ensure transparency was also considered in the meeting.

