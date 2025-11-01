BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Lahore again tops most polluted cities’ list

APP Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: Lahore, known as the City of Gardens, is grappling with severe air pollution, with the city’s air quality index (AQI) soaring to a hazardous 483 on Friday. This alarming figure has placed Lahore at the top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that visibility in the city was significantly reduced early in the morning due to the heavy smog. The air pollution levels in various areas exceeded 750, with some of the highest readings recorded around key locations: 764 at the CERP office, 692 in Iqbal Town, 626 at the Power Zone Head Office, 607 in Model Town, 597 in Shadman, and 596 at the Civil Secretariat.

Experts have urgently advised citizens to limit outdoor activities and wear masks to mitigate the harmful effects of the pollution.

As air pollution continues to worsen, there has been a concerning spike in respiratory and skin diseases. Renowned immunologist Dr. Nadeem Afzal, Ph.D., stated that Lahore’s pollution has reached critically dangerous levels, severely affecting the health of its residents.

“The elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable,” Dr. Afzal warned, adding that exposure to such high pollution can be life-threatening for those already suffering from illnesses.

Dr. Afzal emphasized the importance of wearing masks when venturing outdoors and increasing water intake to help alleviate the pollution’s harmful effects. He also advised that the elderly and immunocompromised individuals get vaccinated against pneumonia to reduce the risk of respiratory infections and other seasonal diseases.

Environmental and medical experts have cautioned against unnecessary outdoor exposure, particularly during the early morning and evening hours when pollution levels tend to peak. They also reiterated the importance of wearing protective masks to safeguard against the hazardous effects of particulate matter (PM2.5), which in Lahore’s air is many times higher than the global safety standard.

Experts have stressed that prolonged exposure to such extreme pollution levels can result in severe health issues, including respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and in the worst cases, premature death.

With Lahore’s air quality at critical levels, public health and safety remain a major concern, and immediate action is urged to address this escalating environmental crisis.

