Print 2025-11-01

SFA team visits Punjab Food Authority HQs

Published November 1, 2025

LAHORE: A delegation of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Friday visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters with the aim to strengthen cooperation in combating food adulteration and have information about regulatory and enforcement systems.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid welcomed the delegation and held a detailed meeting regarding PFA laws, field operations and inspection procedures. Visiting officers were briefed on food laboratories, medical labs, research, development and technical operations.

He said that Punjab Food Authority is providing technical assistance and guidance to all provincial food authorities to strengthen their enforcement and regulatory systems. Delegation was given comprehensive presentations on School Nutrition Programme, Healthy Women Campaign and Free Food Safety Training for Women, along with briefings on PFA Act, Punjab Pure Food Rules and PFA Regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

