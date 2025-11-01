CM Maryam holds talks with Faisalabad legislators

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with assembly members and ticket holders of Faisalabad division for a detailed discussion on ongoing and future development projects, overall political scenario in the region and public service agenda of Faisalabad division.

The visiting parliamentarians and ticket holders expressed full confidence in the visionary and unwavering leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and thanked her for providing electric bus service in Faisalabad.

The CM said “justice, convenience and employment would be provided to every citizen at his/her doorstep. This is not my promise, but my mission and determination.”

She noted that Faisalabad is the industrial backbone of Punjab, whose development strengthens economy of the entire province. She vowed to ensure rule of law in Punjab at all costs, and underscored that public satisfaction is the basis of real governance.

One of them said “since CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif came to power, people are getting good news every day. She has handled law and order in the province with prompt and effective decisions, which has become an example for the entire country.”

They underscored that under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of development, transparency and public service has begun in the province. They noted that projects like Honourable Scholarship and Laptop Scheme are empowering youth.

