Sri Lankan shares snap six-week winning streak

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, hurt by losses in utilities and IT stocks, marking their first weekly loss in seven weeks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.15 percent at 22,804.84, closing the week 0.24 percent lower.

But the index closed the month 4.7 percent higher, rising for sixth straight month.

Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC and Harischandra Mills PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 8.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 154.8 million shares from 223.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.60 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD18.5 million) from 7.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.