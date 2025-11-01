BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Opinion Print 2025-11-01

How can you bite the hand that feeds you?

Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:44am

It is bad news for India as Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to continue a ceasefire between the two countries following a brief deterioration of ties and a brief conflict along their shared border earlier last month. That the Taliban rulers have failed to see through India’s lies, machinations and deceptions is a stark reality of geopolitics in the region.

A joint statement released by Türkiye, the host of the latest round of talks has stated “further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided” during a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6. Recalcitrance was persisting on the Afghan side ever since the talks between the two neighbors began.

Fortunately, now it increasingly appears that sanity is gaining ground among the Taliban negotiators in the Turkish capital and the Taliban rulers in Kabul. Afghanistan, in my view, needs to realize that its adversarial stance towards Pakistan will only lead to adding to its global alienation despite a recent boost in Kabul-New Delhi relations.

It also needs to realize that Pakistan has always been principal source of wheat supply for the impoverished and not-too-impoverished, well-to-do and not-too-well-to-do Afghans. How can you bite the hand that feeds you?

Shaukat Mirza (Islamabad)

