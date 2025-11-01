Sindh job portal: 326,000 candidates declared eligible: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that more than 326,000 candidates have so far been declared eligible under the Sindh Job Portal.

He stated that candidates have registered for merit-based recruitment in various organisations. In his statement, Memon said that the Sindh Job Portal is an automated and modern digital system where applicants are screened based on their qualifications, education, and experience. Through the portal, youth can now access job opportunities from home, saving both time and resources.

He added that, in addition to government vacancies from Grade 5 to 15, technical and non-technical positions, as well as, private sector opportunities have also been included on the portal. The data of every applicant is secure, and matching is carried out automatically according to merit.

Memon said that the Sindh government is not only opening doors of employment for the youth but also focusing on equipping them with modern skills. He emphasised that the entire system is being monitored transparently, all records are auditable, and every recruitment process is digitally traceable.

