Nov 01, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-11-01

KGES now second-largest entrepreneurship contest in South Asia

Published November 1, 2025

KARACHI: The Karachi Grammar Entrepreneurship Summit (KGES) has emerged as the second-largest entrepreneurship competition in South Asia, attracting over 1,000 delegates this year. Built on the principles of strategy, belief, and determination, KGES embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Pakistan’s youth.

What began as a simple dream has now transformed into a major platform for innovation and leadership. “Why seek opportunity elsewhere when it’s right here, waiting to be created? Why not build the future here, in Pakistan — a future that reflects our resilience, talent, and dreams” said Yahya Dawood, President of the Karachi Grammar School Entrepreneurship Society, in his address at the event.

The summit comprises five competitive modules including Idea Den, Corporate Law, Marketing Madness, Stock Simulation, and Crisis at Work and each designed to challenge and inspire participants through real-world business scenarios.

Industry leaders served as judges, further enhancing the competition’s credibility and standards. The event was organized under the leadership of the Karachi Grammar School Entrepreneurship Society, including Yahya Dawood (President), Muhammad Shaheryar Khan (Vice President), Aayan Faizan (Vice President), Saaim Malik (Vice President), Hasan Haji (General Secretary), and Ibrahim Bashir (General Secretary).

With its growing reputation and strong mentorship, KGES continues to nurture creativity, resilience, and innovation among Pakistan’s emerging business leaders.

