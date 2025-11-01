Sindh CM opens ‘world culture festival’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the inauguration of the second World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan, highlighted Karachi’s vital role as the vibrant heart of Pakistan.

“Karachi - unpredictable, vibrant, and alive - has always embodied the soul of Pakistan. Today, it welcomes the world,” he said.

The festival opened with great fanfare at the Arts Council, solidifying its reputation as a leading hub for cultural diversity and artistic expression. Dignitaries at the opening included Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, other prominent officials, and international guests.

In his address, the Chief Minister praised Ahmed Shah for transforming a visionary idea into a global event, noting the festival’s remarkable growth since last year. “What began last year as a bold experiment with artists from 44 countries has now grown into a festival representing 142 nations and over 1,000 artists,” he remarked, highlighting this as proof of Pakistan’s commitment to cultural bridges.

Murad Shah underscored the power of art to unite, heal, and resist during times of conflict and polarisation, calling the festival a shared language of humanity. The event also celebrated Sindh’s rich heritage, honouring poets like Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and showcasing traditional Sufi music. Shah reaffirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts as a meaningful form of soft power for Pakistan.

Murad Shah thanked Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for his leadership and for empowering young artists. The festival features a diverse programme, including film screenings, theatre, music, and visual art exhibitions.

International guests were acknowledged, with Shah noting that their presence reaffirmed Karachi’s status as a welcoming city where “the world feels at home.”

The week-long festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors and participants from across the globe, further strengthening Pakistan’s reputation as a resilient, innovative nation. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in artistic festivities and celebrate humanity’s shared stories through the universal language of the arts.

The program began with a theme song and a recap of the 2024 World Culture Festival. President Ahmed Shah welcomed the Chief Minister and guests. Musical performances included Shah Jo Faqir (Pakistan), Madan Gopal (Nepal), Lucy Tasker (Belgium), Ammar Ashkar (Syria), Akbar Khamiso Khan (Pakistan), and Zakaria Haffar (France). A short film, ‘Love Note to an Island’ (Kiribati), focusing on the environment, was also screened.

