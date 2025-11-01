Army says any aggression to get a severe response

ABBOTTABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday once again warned that the Pakistan Army is fully determined to defend the homeland, and “any external aggression will be met with a strong and severe response.”

General Chaudhry was interacting with teachers and students from various universities here. A large number of teachers and students attended the interactive session with the army spokesperson.

He discussed important topics including the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, the country’s security situation, and Ma’raka-e-Haq.

The army spokesperson clarified that Pakistan has taken effective measures against terrorism and the fitna of the Khawarij. Teachers and students paid rich tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the armed forces.

Vice-Chancellor of Hazara University, Dr Ikramullah Khan, said that the Pakistan Army was the true symbol of love for the homeland — it always stood on the frontlines, and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with it.

The teachers stated that hostile elements were increasingly active in trying to mislead the minds of our children, so it was “essential to provide them with accurate and verified information.”

The students said they were proud to be the citizens of a country where the Pakistan Army provides guidance and encouragement to the youth. “Today we learned the truth about the false propaganda being spread against the armed forces on social media.”

The students stated that the DG ISPR’s answers cleared their doubts regarding the national and provincial situation as well as matters related to the Pakistan Army.