‘Technical glitch delays air data transmission’

LAHORE: Environment Protection and Climate Change Department would like to inform the public that the air quality monitoring stations in Lahore have been operating without interruption. We regret the inconvenience the public faced due to a 12-hour lag from 3 am on October 31, 2025, to 3 pm on October 31, 2025, caused by a technical glitch that delayed data transmission to the public dashboard.

Nevertheless, the monitors continued to collect data, which has been successfully retrieved and incorporated into the database. The monitors were not shut down, and no data was lost during this period. The EPCCD is committed to measuring the air quality of major cities in Punjab by monitoring six air pollutants with regulatory-grade monitors and disseminating the data to the public without manipulation or delay.

