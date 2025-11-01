Nov LPG price slashed

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has slashed the maximum price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for November, citing a drop in international prices and a slightly stronger Pak rupee.

For the month of November, the maximum consumer price for an 11.8 kg LPG domestic cylinder is fixed at Rs. 2,378.89 which is reduced by Rs. 69.44 (2.83 percent) from October’s price of Rs. 2,448.33.

The per kilogram price has dropped by Rs. 5.88.

OGRA said the cut follows a 3.52 percent decrease in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP), which is used as a benchmark for local rates, and a 0.15 percent appreciation in the average dollar exchange rate. Producer prices have also been reduced, with the notified rate for November set at Rs. 1,891.55 per 11.8 kg cylinder, compared to Rs. 1,960.99 last month.

