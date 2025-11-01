BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Missing NCCIA official: IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking recovery

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict in a petition seeking the recovery of the missing deputy director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Muhammad Usman.

A single bench of Justice Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday heard a petition filed by Rozina Usman, pleading for the recovery of her husband, Muhammad Usman.

The petitioner has alleged that four armed individuals abducted her husband on October 14.

The court reserved the verdict after DSP Legal informed the court that Usman is arrested in Lahore in a corruption case.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema told the bench that a case of corruption against Usman has been registered, and he is currently on physical remand and a statement under Section 161 has been recorded. He added that Usman has given a written statement stating that he himself had gone into hiding due to the inquiry.

He further said that Deputy Director Usman is accused of taking a bribe of Rs 15 Crore from a TikTokker, and his statement under Section 161 has also been recorded, in which he said he was hiding himself. Therefore, the DSP Legal said that it is their request that the recovery case be disposed of.

However, the petitioner’s counsel, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, said that it is not that easy to dispose of the petition. He pointed out that Usman has been missing for 15 days, and when this court ordered his recovery, an FIR was registered against him, and he was produced in Lahore.

Abbasi requested the court to issue an order to produce Usman before the High Court and summon the DG FIA in his personal capacity.

Justice Azam asked how the DG FIA could be summoned now when the FIR has already been registered and the man is on physical remand, while Usman is also a resident of Lahore.

