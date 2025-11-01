PEC, Nadra ink MoU on ICT uplift

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) joined hands with Nadra through an MoU to advance mutual cooperation in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development and digital transformation.

The partnership aims to enhance PEC’s operational efficiency, e-governance, transparency, and service delivery through modern and technology-driven solutions. The collaboration is founded on the principles of mutual benefit, institutional strengthening, and serving the public interest.

The Registrar of the PEC, Engr Khadim Hussain Bhatti, and Chief Projects, NADRA, Rehman Qamar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations on Friday. The ceremony was graced by Chairman of the PEC Engr Waseem Nazir and Chairman, NADRA, Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, HI (M), along with senior officials from both organisations.

Under the MoU, Nadra will provide technical operations management, hosting services for PEC’s data, and technical application development support. Additionally, Nadra will assist in strengthening PEC’s election processes through secure digital systems. Both organisations will collaborate through structured coordination, knowledge sharing, and joint initiatives leveraging emerging technologies and data-driven innovation.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the PEC Engr Waseem Nazir stated that this strategic cooperation marks a major milestone in PEC’s modernisation journey towards a fully digital ecosystem. He emphasized that the partnership will ensure transparent, efficient, and secure systems aligned with 21st-century governance and service excellence.

