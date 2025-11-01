18th Session of GGGI Council in Seoul: Minister reaffirms commitment to advancing global climate action

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to advancing global climate action, renewable energy transition, and green growth for achieving global sustainability and climate resilience goals.

She made these remarks while addressing the 14th Session of the Assembly and 18th Session of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) held in Seoul, from October 29–31, 2025.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the minister delivered a keynote address at the inaugural session titled “Implementing International Carbon Markets: Country Experiences and Strategic Pathways to 2030.”

“Pakistan is among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, despite contributing less than one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

“Our glaciers are melting, our monsoon patterns are shifting, and our communities are paying the price of a crisis they did not create. Yet, we remain determined to lead through innovation, adaptation, and green growth,” the minister added.

Kharal emphasised that Pakistan’s comprehensive National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) serve as frameworks for translating international commitments into domestic climate action.

Under these, Pakistan is strengthening climate resilience across sectors such as energy, water, and agriculture while mobilising climate finance and expanding partnerships with global institutions, she said.

She further noted that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination is working closely with national and provincial stakeholders to scale up renewable energy projects, particularly in off-grid and climate-vulnerable regions.

On the sidelines of the Global Green Growth Week, Minister Kharal held bilateral meetings with the officials from the Norwegian government and representatives of international organisations to explore enhanced climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building support for Pakistan’s adaptation programmes, especially in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, and Balochistan that face glacial melt, flash floods, and prolonged droughts.

At a high-level panel discussion on “Water and Renewable Energy for Climate Resilience,” the minister called for stronger global cooperation to integrate water management and renewable energy systems in national planning frameworks.

“Climate change is exacerbating water insecurity and energy vulnerability, and Pakistan is already at the frontline of this crisis,” she said.

“Our agriculture and industry depend on stable water resources, but glacial retreat and erratic rainfall patterns are disrupting this balance,” said the minister.

Pakistan’s participation in the 2025 sessions underscores its growing engagement in global climate diplomacy and its ambition to position itself as a regional leader in green growth, renewable energy innovation, and carbon market development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025