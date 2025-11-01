BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
NBP marks Pinktober with purpose and compassion

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month through a series of Pinktober 2025 activities held across its regional offices and Head Office, reflecting the Bank’s continued commitment to employee well-being and community health.

Throughout October, NBP regions nationwide organized awareness sessions to educate employees on the importance of early detection, self-examination, and timely medical consultation. These sessions were aimed at fostering dialogue and empowering staff, particularly women, to take proactive steps toward their health.

The culmination of the campaign took place at NBP’s Head Office in Karachi, where a comprehensive awareness session and free screening camp were organized in collaboration with the Memon Medical Institute Hospital. The session, led by Dr Saima Awan emphasized preventive care and the critical role of awareness in saving lives. Employees availed on-site consultations and screenings as part of the initiative.

In his message on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP, said: “NBP’s Pinktober initiatives reflect our belief that awareness and prevention are vital to protecting lives. We are proud to stand with organizations and individuals who champion this cause.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

