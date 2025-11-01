BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

Nasir Shah for strengthening fire safety mechanism

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has emphasized the urgent need to strengthen fire safety mechanism across the province, directing all relevant departments to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

He said that the increasing number of fire incidents in industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is a matter of grave concern and requires coordinated action, proper planning, and extensive public awareness campaigns.

The Minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), led by its President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, Vice President Engr Nadeem Ashraf.

On this occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also confirmed his participation as Chief Guest at the upcoming 15th Fire Safety Conference and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for November 4 in Karachi.

He announced that the Fire Brigade, local government institutions, industrial and trade bodies, Civil Defence, and rescue departments would jointly participate in a province-wide awareness campaign to promote fire safety culture and ensure that industries, commercial establishments, and building owners implement proper safety measures.

NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said that Karachi, being the country’s largest industrial and commercial hub, unfortunately faces the most severe fire safety challenges.

According to statistics, 2,228 fire incidents were reported in 2023, while over 2,900 incidents occurred by November 2024, with nearly 90 percent caused by negligence and inadequate safety arrangements.

Engr Nadeem Ashraf added that NFEH has been organizing the annual Fire Safety and Security Conference for the past 15 years, benefiting thousands of safety professionals across Pakistan.

He further shared that this year’s conference will bring together government representatives, industrial organizations, fire safety experts, and public and private institutions, recognizing those entities that have demonstrated exemplary commitment to implementing effective fire safety measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah National Forum for Health and Environment Public awareness campaigns Engr Nadeem Ashraf

Comments

200 characters

Nasir Shah for strengthening fire safety mechanism

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories