19 doctors of CVASU Bangladesh: UVAS Lahore arranges programme

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged orientation program for the nineteen interns Doctor of Veterinary Science came from Chittagong Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Bangladesh for the enhancing of practical experience & knowledge related to Veterinary Science.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the orientation ceremony, Director Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization/Former Dean Veterinary Science (CVASU) Prof Dr Abdul Ahad, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Focal Person Internship Programs Prof Dr Arfan Ahmad and UVAS senior faculty members & students were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that during internship period students will learn maximum theoretical & practical knowledge from the experts of UVAS. He said UVAS will also organize their dairy farm, poultry industry, others campuses of UVAS & its labs visits for their practical exposure and also organize extra-curricular sports activities as well as historical places visits to make their stay memorable. Earlier he also welcomed them in UVAS came from brother Islamic country which was the part of Pakistan in the past, he added.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that during CVASU students stay UVAS Lahore will provides its all necessary facilities and conducive environment for learning about innovative knowledge & professional skills.

Dr Arfan Ahmad spoke about the aim and objectives of the internship. He mentioned that internship comprised of forty five days and UVAS experts will impart theoretical & practical training to CVASU students regarding clinical examination, patient history collection & physical exam, organs surgeries, ultrasonography & radiography techniques, disease diagnostic testing, patient care & anaesthesia, common surgical abnormalities, equine lameness & shoeing, orthopaedic surgery & advanced techniques, animal reproductive techniques and parasitological knowledge related to veterinary science.

