BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

19 doctors of CVASU Bangladesh: UVAS Lahore arranges programme

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged orientation program for the nineteen interns Doctor of Veterinary Science came from Chittagong Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Bangladesh for the enhancing of practical experience & knowledge related to Veterinary Science.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the orientation ceremony, Director Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization/Former Dean Veterinary Science (CVASU) Prof Dr Abdul Ahad, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Focal Person Internship Programs Prof Dr Arfan Ahmad and UVAS senior faculty members & students were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that during internship period students will learn maximum theoretical & practical knowledge from the experts of UVAS. He said UVAS will also organize their dairy farm, poultry industry, others campuses of UVAS & its labs visits for their practical exposure and also organize extra-curricular sports activities as well as historical places visits to make their stay memorable. Earlier he also welcomed them in UVAS came from brother Islamic country which was the part of Pakistan in the past, he added.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that during CVASU students stay UVAS Lahore will provides its all necessary facilities and conducive environment for learning about innovative knowledge & professional skills.

Dr Arfan Ahmad spoke about the aim and objectives of the internship. He mentioned that internship comprised of forty five days and UVAS experts will impart theoretical & practical training to CVASU students regarding clinical examination, patient history collection & physical exam, organs surgeries, ultrasonography & radiography techniques, disease diagnostic testing, patient care & anaesthesia, common surgical abnormalities, equine lameness & shoeing, orthopaedic surgery & advanced techniques, animal reproductive techniques and parasitological knowledge related to veterinary science.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UVAS Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani

Comments

200 characters

19 doctors of CVASU Bangladesh: UVAS Lahore arranges programme

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories