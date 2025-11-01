SPL conducts awareness session on breast cancer

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL), in collaboration with the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), organized a breast cancer awareness session at its registered office.

This initiative was aimed to educate and empower female employees about breast health and the importance of early detection. The session was conducted by Dr. Hina Andani from IHHN, who shared insights on breast cancer prevention, early detection, and available treatments. She emphasized the importance of routine self- examinations, awareness of symptoms, and understanding personal risk factors. Dr. Andani also highlighted advancements in screening techniques, diagnostic tools and healthcare resources that support timely detection of breast cancer and improvement in recoveries.

This interactive session encouraged an open dialogue, allowing participants to ask questions and share their concerns in a supportive atmosphere. Through this initiative, SPL reaffirmed its commitment towards healthcare and well-being of its female employees, thereby emphasizing on early detection and proactive care.

Imran Qureshi, CEO of SPL said that SPL actively promote initiatives that encourage health awareness and employee well-being. Awareness is the first step towards prevention. Breast cancer is not limited to women; men are also at risk and it is our collective responsibility to promote awareness, early detection, and care. We take pride in fostering a workplace culture that values the well-being of employees, reflecting our commitment to building a healthier and more informed community, he added.

