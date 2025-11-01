BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
PTI leader opposes e-challans

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter leader and former MNA Fahim Khan has condemned heavy fines on citizens through e-challans in the already ruined city of Karachi, saying the ruling PPP has left no stone unturned in destroying Karachi.

He said city roads are in ruins, the drainage system is in disarray and the government has imposed European-style challans on citizens that is injustice to the people.

He said that Karachi should be given basic facilities before e-challans and added that E-challans in potholes, broken roads and overflowing sewers are a joke with the people. He said that the government does not want convenience for the people but income from challans.

He said that the cameras installed in the megacity can see vehicles but why they can’t see the criminals, robberies, murders and street crime that have increased manifolds, adding the Sindh government is a silent spectator dong nothing to apprehend the criminals.

He said that peace, cleanliness and a better roads and traffic system are the basic need of the megacity, and citizens should be provided with better roads and clean drinking water.

He demanded that the e-challan system be suspended immediately and the government should first focus on the rehabilitation of the megacity.

