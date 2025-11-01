PAA holds stakeholders engagement, briefing session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held a Stakeholders Engagement & Briefing Session in Karachi to discuss the development of new and upgraded airport infrastructure.

According to the PAA spokesperson, the session focused on the construction of Greenfield Airports in Dera Ismail Khan and Mirpur (AJK) and the up-gradation of the existing airport in Dera Ghazi Khan

Chaired by Engr. Ghulam Abbas Sheikh, Director Planning & Development at PAA, the meeting brought together representatives from PIA, AirSial, Airblue, SereneAir, and Fly Dubai, along with PAA’s respective project consultants.

The consultants briefed the participants on the latest feasibility findings and presented updated passenger potential data analyses. During the session, airline representatives shared their perspectives, noting that the development of smaller airports in the proposed regions could initially divert passenger traffic from major city airports.

The PAA team responded with a strategic outlook, emphasizing that strengthening regional connectivity stimulates economic growth, tourism, and accessibility - ultimately benefiting Pakistan’s overall aviation network.

The Pakistan Airports Authority reaffirmed its commitment to continue engaging with all stakeholders and technical experts to explore feasible, demand-driven development options that support balanced and sustainable growth of Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025