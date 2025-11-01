BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Crackdown against narcotics dealers continues in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: As part of the ongoing province-wide crackdown on narcotics dealers, the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) conducted nine successful intelligence-based operations during the last twenty-four hours; including four in Rawalpindi, three in Lahore, and two in Multan.

These coordinated actions resulted in the arrest of nine major drug traffickers and the seizure of a large cache of narcotics and weapons. The recovered items included 6 kilograms of hashish, 2 kilograms of heroin, 1 kilogram of opium, 70 grams of ICE, 88 bottles of liquor, and 10 narcotic injections. In addition, six pistols, one AK-47 rifle, and one drone were also confiscated during the operations.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force stated that, over the past two months, the Force has seized more than 13 tons of narcotics worth approximately Rs. 170 million, along with a considerable quantity of weapons and drones recovered from various parts of the province.

The spokesperson emphasized that these operations reflect the unwavering resolve and professionalism of the Punjab CNF in eliminating drug trafficking and abuse from the province. The Force remains fully committed to realizing the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at establishing a “Narcotics-Free Punjab — a Healthy and Safe Punjab."

