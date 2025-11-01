19th ISAM-2025 ends at NCP: Call to equip young researchers, scientists with knowledge, skills

ISLAMABAD: The five-day 19th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM-2025) successfully concluded at the National Centre for Physics (NCP), Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, graced the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the audience, he emphasized the importance of equipping young researchers and scientists with knowledge, skills, and hands-on participation in scientific research to overcome emerging global challenges.

Citing China as an example, he highlighted how continuous learning and innovation have enabled China to emerge as a world leader in technology. He expressed strong confidence in the intellectual and creative potential of Pakistani youth, stating that the nation’s past achievements in building institutions and shaping economic frameworks are a testament to its capacity for excellence. He reaffirmed his belief in a promising and progressive scientific future for Pakistan.

Dr Syed Khalid Mehmood Shah, Scientific Secretary ISAM-2025, expressed gratitude to the international and local participants for their active engagement and valuable contributions. He also gave a detailed overview of the symposium’s sessions, scientific themes, and collaborative initiatives.

He said that in the symposium, a total of 60 oral and 100 poster presentations were delivered, covering a wide range of topics including advanced materials, artificial intelligence (AI), additive manufacturing, nanotechnology, new energy resources, and biomaterials. In addition, Revolutionizing Industry Through Science & Engineering (RISE 2025) — a technology exhibition — was held alongside the symposium, showcasing innovative products and research achievements by national and international institutions and industry partners.

Mirza Rizwan Baig, President of the Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF), stated that ISAM has played a vital role in promoting scientific advancement, international collaboration, and industrial linkages in Pakistan for over three decades. He highlighted that the forum has provided young Pakistani researchers opportunities to engage with global experts and translate their research into practical applications.

He further emphasized that plans are under way to establish a Centre of Excellence in Advanced Materials in Pakistan, which will serve as a strong national platform for research, innovation, and technology development in key sectors such as industry, energy, and defence.

While expressing their views, the international delegates appreciated Pakistan’s growing scientific ecosystem, the potential of its young researchers, and the quality of its research institutions.

Participants also welcomed the Government of Pakistan’s announcement to establish the National Centre for Advanced Materials at Quaid-i-Azam University, to be named after Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in recognition of his monumental contributions to national self-reliance. More than 20 international speakers from Russia, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, and Norway participated in this activity.

The symposium was organised under the auspices of the PAMF in collaboration with the Institute of Space Technology (IST). The prestigious scientific event brought together leading scientists, engineers, researchers, and industry professionals from around the world.

