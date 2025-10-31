Pakistan evaluating India-US defence pact, says FO

Pakistan is assessing the recently signed defence framework agreement between India and the United States, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday, noting that the deal’s implications for regional peace and stability are being examined.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said, “The India-US defence pact is a very recent development. It took place early morning, Pakistan time. We are evaluating the agreement, particularly with reference to its impact on peace, security and stability in South Asia.”

When asked about Pakistan’s ongoing dialogue with Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, Andrabi said the Kabul authorities have acknowledged the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating from Afghan soil.

He added that while Afghan officials have offered explanations for inaction, “the presence of terrorist elements on Afghan soil reinforces Pakistan’s security concerns.”

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Andrabi said Pakistan has maintained contact with the Afghan side over the past four years, describing Islamabad’s stance as one of “guarded optimism.”

He confirmed that the Torkham border crossing remains closed for now, with details to be announced by the interior ministry. He added that Pakistani traders stranded in Afghanistan could return via direct flights and that authorities were compiling a list of those seeking repatriation.

The spokesperson said Pakistan continues to engage in talks facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar, with the latest round held in Istanbul from October 25 to 29. Islamabad, he said, has made it clear that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Andrabi reiterated that Pakistan expects the Afghan Taliban to honour their commitments by taking “concrete and verifiable actions” against terrorist entities, including the TTP and India-linked Baloch insurgent groups.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties with Afghanistan despite ongoing security concerns, noting projects such as the proposed Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway corridor.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains engaged in the mediation process and looks forward to the next round of talks on November 6.