BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever’s India arm gets $226 million tax notice

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 08:02pm

Hindustan Unilever said on Friday it has received a tax demand order of $226 million for the financial year 2020-21 from the country’s tax authority.

The Indian arm of UK-based Unilever said the tax authority had disputed the valuation of certain related-party transactions and raised questions over some of its depreciation claims for tax purposes, but did not provide further details.

India’s Patanjali Foods quarterly profit surges on strong edible oil demand

The company, home to brands such as Dove soap and Surf Excel detergent, said the order will have no material impact on its financials or operations and will appeal against the tax demand.

India unilever Unilever's India

Comments

200 characters

Unilever’s India arm gets $226 million tax notice

Peace talks boost sentiment: KSE-100 gains over 3% to snap 7-day losing streak

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

PPP finalises name for AJK prime minister-ship; announcement expected soon

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

JW Global, Al Arabia forge joint venture to establish beverage plant in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

Read more stories