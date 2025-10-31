BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JW Global, Al Arabia forge joint venture to establish beverage plant in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2025 07:30pm
File Photo
File Photo

JW Global Holding, a Pakistani-owned industrial conglomerate and Al-Arabia, a multinational beverage corporation, announced on Friday the signing of a joint venture agreement to establish a beverage manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

“The new facility represents a significant infusion of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country and underscores the growing confidence of international investors in Pakistan’s economic potential,” a press release stated.

As per the details, the plant will be equipped with technology to produce a portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages, aiming to cater to the evolving tastes of the Pakistani consumer and create new market segments.

The new beverage plant is expected to commence operations within the next 18 months.

JW Global Holding is a diversified Pakistani-owned conglomerate with investments in automotive, technology, and consumer goods.

Al Arabia Co. is a multinational company in the beverage sector, with a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Chairman of JW Global Holding, Javed Afridi, expressed his delight on the occasion and added, “This partnership with Al Arabia Co. is a testament to our shared commitment to Pakistan’s progress. Just as we brought a new era of mobility with MG Motors, we are now poised to revolutionise the beverage industry”.

“This venture is not just about business; it’s about investing in the people of Pakistan. We plan to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, stimulate the local supply chain through quality products and contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

