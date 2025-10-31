Indian markets regulator panel to submit conflict of interest report by November 10, chief says

MUMBAI: A panel set up by India’s markets regulator to address concerns over conflicts of interest tied to its chairman and senior officials will submit a report by November 10, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at a business summit on Friday.

Last month, Reuters reported that an external panel to preempt concerns related to conflicts of interest will recommend that its chairman and senior officials disclose their assets publicly.

If accepted, the recommendations would bring the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in line with global practices.

The panel was set up after previous SEBI chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, faced allegations of conflicts of interest from the now-shuttered investment research firm Hindenburg Research.