BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Indian markets regulator panel to submit conflict of interest report by November 10, chief says

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 05:03pm

MUMBAI: A panel set up by India’s markets regulator to address concerns over conflicts of interest tied to its chairman and senior officials will submit a report by November 10, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at a business summit on Friday.

Last month, Reuters reported that an external panel to preempt concerns related to conflicts of interest will recommend that its chairman and senior officials disclose their assets publicly.

If accepted, the recommendations would bring the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in line with global practices.

India markets regulator proposes incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities

The panel was set up after previous SEBI chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, faced allegations of conflicts of interest from the now-shuttered investment research firm Hindenburg Research.

