BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.9%)
CPHL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.96%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.85%)
DGKC 221.31 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (2.26%)
FCCL 53.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (6.02%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.42%)
HUBC 218.91 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (2.06%)
KEL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.48%)
MLCF 96.02 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (4.2%)
NBP 218.70 Increased By ▲ 6.63 (3.13%)
PAEL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (9.22%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.04%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.23%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.01%)
PPL 188.20 Increased By ▲ 5.28 (2.89%)
PREMA 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
PRL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.32%)
PTC 37.68 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (8.43%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.09%)
SSGC 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
TELE 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.13%)
TPLP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
TREET 32.86 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.24%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.57%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.25%)
BR100 16,968 Increased By 562.1 (3.43%)
BR30 54,051 Increased By 1629.9 (3.11%)
KSE100 161,872 Increased By 5139.6 (3.28%)
KSE30 49,447 Increased By 1694.3 (3.55%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s April-September fiscal deficit at 36.5% of 2025/26 target

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 04:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s fiscal deficit in April-September was 5.73 trillion rupees ($65.19 billion) or 36.5% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

KEY NUMBERS

Net tax receipts at 12.3 trillion rupees, down from 12.7 trillion rupees collected in the same period a year ago.

Non-tax revenue at 4.7 trillion rupees compared with 3.6 trillion rupees a year ago.

Total government expenditure at 23 trillion rupees compared with 21.1 trillion rupees a year earlier.

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at 5.8 trillion rupees against 4.1 trillion rupees a year ago.

India India fiscal deficit

Comments

200 characters

India’s April-September fiscal deficit at 36.5% of 2025/26 target

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

Read more stories