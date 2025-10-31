India’s April-September fiscal deficit at 36.5% of 2025/26 target

NEW DELHI: India’s fiscal deficit in April-September was 5.73 trillion rupees ($65.19 billion) or 36.5% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

KEY NUMBERS

Net tax receipts at 12.3 trillion rupees, down from 12.7 trillion rupees collected in the same period a year ago.

Non-tax revenue at 4.7 trillion rupees compared with 3.6 trillion rupees a year ago.

Total government expenditure at 23 trillion rupees compared with 21.1 trillion rupees a year earlier.

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at 5.8 trillion rupees against 4.1 trillion rupees a year ago.