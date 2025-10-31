BML 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
World

Heavy rains in New York kill two, disrupt flights

Heavy rains lashed New York on Thursday, killing two people in the city, Mayor Eric Adams said, while accompanying storms disrupted flights and weather authorities warned of floods in some areas.

Media have reported incidents of flooding and damage while officials at the city’s JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports said flight schedules were disrupted.

“This storm broke rainfall records for October 30,” Adams said on X, adding that much of the rain forecast to fall over a few hours fell in a 10-minute window in the afternoon.

Weather authorities reported a record-breaking 1.85 inches (4.7 cm) of rain in Central Park, while 2.09 inches (5.31 cm) fell at LaGuardia Airport and 1.99 inches (5.05 cm) at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service also issued coastal flood warnings for parts of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

