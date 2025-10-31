Next Capital Limited announces key appointments

Next Capital Limited announced on Friday new key appointments following a meeting of the Board of Directors.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company said it had appointed Hanna Khan as the Chairperson of the Board of the company for a term of three years, commencing from October 28th, 2025.

It also shared that Humaira Asad was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a term of three years, commencing from October 30, 2025.

“Najam Ali will continue to perform his functions as the CEO until the requisite regulatory approvals are obtained and the appointment of Humaira Asad takes effect” the company wrote to the bourse.

Next Capital Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in Pakistan on 14 December 2009.

It is principally engaged in the brokerage of shares, stocks, equity and debt securities, commodities, forex, and other financial instruments, as well as corporate finance services.