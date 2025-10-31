BML 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
CNERGY 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
CPHL 84.18 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.94%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.77%)
DGKC 218.88 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.14%)
FCCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
GCIL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.45%)
HUBC 218.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.48%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.09%)
MLCF 94.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.33%)
NBP 218.89 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.22%)
PAEL 52.46 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (8.01%)
PIAHCLA 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.62%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.5%)
PREMA 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PRL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.57%)
PTC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (5.67%)
SNGP 129.99 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.3%)
SSGC 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.37%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.39%)
TPLP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TREET 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.53%)
TRG 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.64%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
BR100 16,784 Increased By 378.6 (2.31%)
BR30 53,849 Increased By 1427.9 (2.72%)
KSE100 160,052 Increased By 3319.2 (2.12%)
KSE30 48,759 Increased By 1006.8 (2.11%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US official defends participation in APEC after Trump’s early departure

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:56am

GYEONGJU: US participation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum this week in South Korea has been “very strong and robust”, U.S. Senior Official to APEC Casey Mace said on Friday.

Mace made the comment at a briefing on the sidelines of the gathering after being asked about why US President Donald Trump had left South Korea before the start of the leaders’ summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who held talks with Trump on Thursday to seal a US-China trade deal, is expected to stay until the forum’s conclusion, having addressed APEC leaders on Friday.

“Schedules don’t always align, and in the case of this week, they didn’t align perfectly to allow for President Trump to stay for all of the events,” said Mace.

Hours after returning from a whirlwind Asia tour, President Trump hosted the White House’s annual Halloween party, along with first lady Melania Trump.

south korea US President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation US China trade deal

Comments

200 characters

US official defends participation in APEC after Trump’s early departure

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM orders int’l forensic audit of PRAL system

Read more stories