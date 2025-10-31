BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
BOP 34.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.17%)
CPHL 84.18 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.94%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 219.50 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.42%)
FCCL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.98%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
GCIL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.06%)
HUBC 217.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.52%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
MLCF 94.51 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.56%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.32%)
PAEL 52.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (7.84%)
PIAHCLA 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.75%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.95%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 186.39 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (1.9%)
PREMA 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
PTC 36.58 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (5.27%)
SNGP 129.51 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.92%)
SSGC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.8%)
TELE 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.66%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
TREET 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.31%)
TRG 74.65 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 16,769 Increased By 363.7 (2.22%)
BR30 53,779 Increased By 1358.1 (2.59%)
KSE100 159,975 Increased By 3242.3 (2.07%)
KSE30 48,705 Increased By 952.6 (1.99%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

As the guns fall silent, Gazans find newly-reopened banks have no cash

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA/CAIRO: The ceasefire in Gaza has eased the trauma of Israel’s air strikes and blockade but a shortage of cash has left Palestinians unable to spend what little money they have without falling victim to wartime profiteers.

Banks, many damaged or destroyed along with homes, schools and other institutions across Gaza during two years of war, began reopening on October 16, six days after the ceasefire was announced.

Queues soon formed but people came away disappointed.

“There is no money, liquidity at the bank,” said father-of-six Wael Abu Fares, 61, standing outside the Bank of Palestine.

“You just come and do paperwork transactions and leave.”

People need cash for most everyday transactions in Gaza, whether to buy food in the market or pay utility bills, but Israel blocked transfers of banknotes along with most other goods following the attack and mass hostage-taking by Hamas-led militants in October 2023.

Huge fees to cash salaries

“Banks are open, Air conditioning is on, but they are mostly doing electronic business, no deposits, no withdrawals of cash,” Gaza economist Mohammad Abu Jayyab told Reuters.

“People go to some greedy merchants to cash their salaries and they give them cash for a huge fee, which ranges between 20% and sometimes goes to 40%.”

Mother-of-seven Iman al-Ja’bari longs for a time when transactions at banks used to take less than an hour.

“You need two or three days to go back and forth, back and forth, spending your whole life standing there,” she said.

“And in the end, you only get 400 or 500 shekels ($123 or $153). What can this (amount) buy with the incredibly high prices today that we can’t afford?”.

For a few Palestinians, the cash crunch has provided an opportunity to eke out a living. Manal al-Saidi, 40, repairs damaged banknotes to cover some basic needs.

“I work and I make 20, 30 shekels ($6, $9), and I leave with a loaf of bread, beans for dinner, falafel, anything, something simple,” she said, wiping notes.

“Not that I can get (afford) vegetables or anything, no, just enough to get by.”

Some people resort to electronic transfers through bank apps for even small items such as eggs or sugar, but the sellers apply additional fees.

The issue of cash supplies into Gaza was not included in US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which also left the details of reconstruction and security to be decided.

COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows into the Gaza Strip, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether or when banknotes may be allowed back in.

The shortage of notes and coins has compounded the crisis for Gazans who have lost relatives, jobs and homes, used up their savings and sold their possessions to buy food, tents and medications. Some have resorted to barter to get by.

Palestinian merchant Samir Namrouti, 53, has got used to banknotes that are almost unrecognisable through overuse.

“What matters to me is its serial number. As long as its serial number is there, that’s it, I treat it as money,” he said.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israel strikes Gaza Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza casefire Gaza peace plan Gaza streets Israeli planes launched strikes in Gaza Israel’s air strikes

Comments

200 characters

As the guns fall silent, Gazans find newly-reopened banks have no cash

PM orders int’l forensic audit of PRAL system

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

EPQL receives PPIB approval for inclusion of Badar gas field supply

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

Read more stories