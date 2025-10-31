BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 34.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.77%)
CPHL 84.08 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 219.88 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
FCCL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.98%)
FFL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
GCIL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.06%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
MLCF 94.51 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.56%)
NBP 217.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.33%)
PAEL 52.41 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (7.91%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 186.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.69%)
PREMA 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
PTC 36.68 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.55%)
SNGP 129.70 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.07%)
SSGC 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.94%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
TREET 33.23 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.44%)
TRG 74.61 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.73%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 16,775 Increased By 369.7 (2.25%)
BR30 53,778 Increased By 1356.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 160,011 Increased By 3277.7 (2.09%)
KSE30 48,716 Increased By 964 (2.02%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nvidia to supply more than 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to South Korea

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:30am

SEOUL/GYEONGJU: US semiconductor leader Nvidia on Friday said it will supply more than 260,000 of its most advanced AI chips to South Korea’s government and some of the country’s biggest businesses, including Samsung Electronics.

The deal is the latest for a company at the core of a global race to integrate artificial intelligence into products and services, adding to a flurry of deals it is striking worldwide that helped it on Wednesday become the first $5 trillion firm.

For Korea, the deal will put the country on track to become a regional AI hub after President Lee Jae Myung, who took office on June 4, prioritised AI investment to spur growth at a time when US tariffs have clouded the broader economic outlook.

“Just as Korea’s physical factories have inspired the world with sophisticated ships, cars, chips and electronics, the nation can now produce intelligence as a new export that will drive global transformation,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement, disclosing neither deal value nor supply schedule.

The announcement followed a meeting between Huang, Lee and the leaders of Samsung, SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern Korean city of Gyeongju.

Nvidia’s deepening ties with Korea, home to semiconductor and automotive majors, come as the chip firm grapples with the fallout of a Sino-US trade war that Huang said this month has slashed its share of China’s advanced AI chip market.

The US has repeatedly imposed restrictions on the export of Nvidia chips to China citing national security.

US President Donald Trump met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Korea on Thursday but did not raise the issue.

Nvidia has since tried to press its advantage in markets less affected by geopolitics, identifying uses beyond chatbots and image generators and targeting customers in sectors such as manufacturing and retail.

Korea’s government plans to invest in AI infrastructure using more than 50,000 of Nvidia’s latest chips, while Samsung Electronics, SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group will each deploy up to 50,000 AI chips in smart factories involved, for instance, in semiconductor and vehicle manufacturing.

The country’s largest internet portal and search engine provider, Naver, will also buy 60,000 Nvidia chips. Using its new trove of Nvidia chips, the government said it will work with internet companies such as Naver and Kakao to expand computing infrastructure through initiatives such as the National AI Computing Center.

Hyundai Motor Group said it is deepening collaboration with Nvidia by building a “supercomputer” to develop in-vehicle AI, autonomous driving, smart factories and robotics.

nvidia Nvidia chip Blackwell Nvidia’s state of the art Blackwell AI chips chipmaker Nvidia’s

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia to supply more than 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to South Korea

PM orders int’l forensic audit of PRAL system

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

EPQL receives PPIB approval for inclusion of Badar gas field supply

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

Read more stories