Pakistan

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2025 10:51am

Pakistan and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact.

This was agreed during a phone call between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral trade and investment, including sectors such as agriculture and mines & minerals, and collaboration under the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPPA), the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Jam, Canadian HC discuss ways and means to boost bilateral trade

The Dar also thanked his counteroart for facilitating market access for Canadian canola exports to Pakistan.

Canada Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

